Ex-Home Depot Manager Asks 9th Circ. Revisit Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 2, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A former Home Depot manager told the Ninth Circuit that it should bring back his age discrimination suit against the home improvement giant, saying the jury wasn't able to see raw data on the company's fired associates that he said would have shown a pattern of age-based terminations. Carl Haynes filed a brief Friday appealing a California federal court's August ruling on his age discrimination, wages and wrongful termination claims against Home Depot USA Inc., telling the Ninth Circuit it should reverse the decision and send the case back to a jury. Haynes said that the district court should not have...

