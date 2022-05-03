Pending Case Could Resolve Arbitration Issue, Justices Told

By Caleb Symons (May 3, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based energy consultant wants the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's ruling that it waived its right to arbitrate a $26 million dispute over Pakistani oil and gas assets, saying the justices may invalidate that decision in a separate, pending case. In a brief on Friday, International Energy Ventures Management LLC said the high court was set to clarify, in an overtime case brought by a former Taco Bell employee, whether arbitration was still appropriate if one of the parties caused prejudice toward the other. A ruling either way in that case could support the consultant's bid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS