Ex-Taylor English Atty Among 8 New Miller & Martin Hires

By Emily Sides (May 3, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Miller & Martin PLLC has added eight attorneys in Georgia and Tennessee, including a former Taylor English Duma LLP partner who advises clients in the hospitality industry, and the former chair of Chambliss Bahner & Stophel PC's intellectual property group. Luke Smith has joined the firm's Atlanta office from Taylor English as a member handling commercial, and real estate and corporate matters, while Paul Weidlich has joined from Chambliss Bahner as member of the firm's intellectual property practice in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the firm announced last week. In addition to Smith and Weidlich, the firm said it had hired former Waller Lansden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS