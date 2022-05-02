DOL Board Says Calif. Co. Showed It Looked For US Workers

By Alyssa Aquino (May 2, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board has revived a California company's request to hire a foreign computer systems analyst, saying an official had denied the application by requiring the company to submit unnecessary proof of its efforts to recruit an American. Hottime International Corp. said it hadn't found a qualified U.S. worker for the computer systems analyst job, despite advertising the gig on its own website. A certifying officer sought out more documentation of those efforts and denied the application when Hottime couldn't provide dated copies of the webpages running the ad. But a three-judge panel on the Board of...

