Wagner Law Lures ERISA Expert Back From BNY Mellon

By Patrick Hoff (May 3, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Benefits boutique Wagner Law Group has brought back an attorney who spent the past several years working in-house for BNY Mellon Investment Management, adding his extensive experience dealing with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, securities law and banking regulations to its roster. John J. Sohn, who left Wagner in 2016 to become managing counsel for BNY Mellon Investment Management, is rejoining the firm as a partner, Wagner Law announced Monday. Sohn was previously a partner at Wagner from 2009 to July 2016. Sohn told Law360 in an interview Tuesday that leaving Wagner six years ago was not an easy decision,...

