Gibson Dunn Adds Smyser Kaplan Litigator In Houston

By Jack Rodgers (May 4, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a commercial litigator to its Houston office, who spent the past five years as a partner with Smyser Kaplan & Veselka LLP, the firm announced Monday. Sydney Scott's first day in her new partner role was Tuesday, according to her LinkedIn profile. She will continue her work on commercial litigation issues with the firm, and said in a statement then she was excited to have taken the new position. Scott's clients involve commercial litigation in the energy, chemical and construction industries, as well as white collar investigations, the firm said. In an interview with...

