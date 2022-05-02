FERC Vetoes Midwest Grid Upgrade Plan For New Power Lines

By Keith Goldberg (May 2, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday rejected a Midwest regional grid operator's proposal to allow utilities to front the cash for and profit from upgrades to accommodate new high-voltage power lines, which clean energy advocates argued was anti-competitive and would unjustly saddle developers with additional costs. In a 4-1 vote, FERC commissioners said Midcontinent Independent System Operator failed to show that its proposal to let transmission owners unilaterally choose to self-fund and earn investor returns on necessary grid upgrades — costs ultimately borne by independent developers of the new high-voltage lines — would be just and reasonable under the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS