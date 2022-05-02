Ky. Judge Says Coverage Suit Belongs In State Court

By Josh Liberatore (May 2, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday tossed an insurer's bid to avoid defending a residential contractor in underlying suits alleging construction defects, finding that the question of coverage is best left to state courts. A dispute involving an insurer trying to avoid defending a residential contractor in underlying suits alleging construction defects belongs in state court, a Kentucky federal judge ruled. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom said Auto-Owners Insurance Co.'s declaratory judgment suit against Scates Builders LLC belongs in Kentucky state court, where the contractor is fighting a pair of actions brought against it by homeowners....

