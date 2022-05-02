Separate Fla. Judge Backs CDC Mask And Testing Mandates

By Linda Chiem (May 2, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Less than two weeks after a Florida federal judge struck down the federal transportation mask mandate, a separate Florida judge in the same district has ruled that the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention was well within its authority to issue the mandate in the interest of public health. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron on Friday ruled in favor of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a suit brought by Lucas Wall, a Florida resident and anti-masking proponent behind the group Americans Against Mask Mandates, challenging both the federal transportation mask mandate and the...

