Insurer Hits Manufacturer For Scientific Claims In Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (May 3, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island knitted wire mesh manufacturer isn't entitled to pandemic loss coverage because it didn't show that the coronavirus caused physical damage, a Chubb unit said, while fighting allegations related to the virus' scientific properties that the insurer said the manufacturer used to "disguise its conclusory assertions." Great Northern Insurance Co. told a Rhode Island federal court Monday that ACS Industries Inc.'s suit failed to allege covered direct physical loss or damage to several of the manufacturer's facilities in Mexico under an "all-risk" and foreign master policy. The insurer noted that in every federal appeals court decision in a pandemic coverage suit, policyholders...

