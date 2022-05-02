4 Firms Drive Chinese EV Maker's $1.25B SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (May 2, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker and design services firm CH-Auto Technology Corp. Ltd. said Monday it plans to go public by merging with blank-check company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp IV at a $1.25 billion valuation, guided by four law firms. CH-Auto, advised by law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, JunHe LLP, and Harneys Group, and Mountain Crest, represented by Loeb & Loeb LLP, said their merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. The combination will convert CH-Auto into a publicly traded company that will continue to be run by Qun Lu, its founder and CEO....

