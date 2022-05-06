How Huntsman Won A $93.8M Verdict Against Its Gas Supplier

By Morgan Conley (May 6, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- It took jurors less than four hours to unanimously decide that Huntsman Corp. is owed over $93.8 million from its industrial gas supplier, a quick turnaround that Huntsman's counsel attributed to a comprehensive document trail showing that the supplier had no one to blame but itself for frequent equipment failures. Huntsman waited eight years to get its day in court, Vinson & Elkins LLP partner James D. Thompson III, one of the two attorneys who led Huntsman's trial team, told Law360. That paid off when a Louisiana state court jury took a single afternoon to award Huntsman the damages it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS