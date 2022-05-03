Steptoe Adds Government Contracts Attorney In DC

By Jack Rodgers (May 3, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has hired a government contracts attorney who most recently worked as a Kelley Drye & Warren LLP special counsel, the firm announced Monday. Amba Datta joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a partner after spending over seven years in Kelley Drye's government contracts practice. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, Datta said Steptoe & Johnson's global reputation compelled her to move from Kelley Drye, along with the opportunity to work with her former colleagues. Datta and Joe Corrigan, managing director of Steptoe & Johnson's government affairs and public policy, worked together at Barnes & Thornburg...

