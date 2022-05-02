Broker-Dealer To Pay SEC $694K To End 'Naked' Shorting Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 2, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Broker-dealer BTIG has agreed to pay more than $694,000 in penalties, disgorgement and interest to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit alleging it violated federal regulations aimed at preventing the improper practice known as "naked short-selling," or selling shares that have not been affirmatively borrowed or located. According to an order issued by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Monday, BTIG will pay $315,000 in disgorgement, $64,000 in interest and a $315,000 civil penalty within 30 days to settle the claims brought against it by the SEC. BTIG agreed to the settlement without admitting to or denying any of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS