Hub Fan Bids Court Adieu: Breyer Ruling Gives Sox Shoutout

By Chris Villani (May 2, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- In one of the last opinions he will pen, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Monday sided with a Christian organization seeking to fly its flag outside Boston City Hall — and gave a special nod to his adopted hometown's favorite ballclub. Justice Breyer, who will retire at the end of the current term, agreed with Harold Shurtleff and his group, Camp Constitution, that the city should not have rejected its application to raise a Christian-themed flag on the plaza outside Boston City Hall. Justice Breyer wrote that the city's flag program is not government speech because city officials have...

