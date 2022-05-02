Ga. Bar Probing 'Unauthorized Access' To Computer Systems

By Emily Sides (May 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Georgia confirmed Monday that it had temporarily taken down its website and shut off its email server as a cybersecurity firm investigates the recent discovery of what the organization called "unauthorized access" to its computer networks. Elizabeth Fite, a partner at Atlanta-based Rogers & Fite LLC who currently serves as president of the state bar, told Law360 in a statement that the organization was investigating whether any information had been accessed without permissions, but that it had taken steps to secure its network after learning of the breach. "An endpoint detection and response system is being deployed...

