LATAM's $1.4B Internal Loans Are Valid Under NY Law

By Vince Sullivan (May 2, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge ruled late Friday that $1.4 billion in intercompany loan claims asserted in the Chapter 11 case of LATAM Airlines Group SA are valid loans under New York law, overruling a claims objection from the debtor's official committee of unsecured creditors. In a 44-page opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. said LATAM Finance, an entity created by the debtor in 2016 to raise funds through note issues, provided five loans to the parent debtor through another affiliate, and that all the transfer agreements contained the necessary elements to be treated as a legitimate intercompany loan....

