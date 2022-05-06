Baker Donelson Adds McGuireWoods Finance Atty In Atlanta

By Kelcey Caulder (May 6, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson has hired a McGuireWoods LLP commercial finance and transactional attorney to the firm's financial services transactions group in Atlanta. Anthony C. Cianciotti, who joins as a shareholder, represents financial institutions and borrowers in structuring, negotiating and closing complex loan transactions. His experience includes asset-based and cash flow working capital facilities, equipment and acquisition financing, and venture debt and growth capital financing. He has frequently advised clients in structuring credit agreements to allow for financing inventory manufactured outside the U.S. while it is in transit. He has also helped develop client-specific supply chain finance programs. "I was excited to join...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS