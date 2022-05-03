Madoff Trustee Can Revive $265M Clawback Claim

By Rick Archer (May 3, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that a 2021 Second Circuit decision allows the trustee overseeing the liquidation of Bernie Madoff's investment fund to renew his attempt to claw back $265 million from financial institutions that benefited from the Ponzi scheme. In a ruling issued Monday U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon said trustee Irving Picard could amend and refile his suit against ABN Amro Bank Ltd. to meet the "good faith" standards set by the Second Circuit after a bankruptcy judge dismissed his original complaint. Picard, who was appointed liquidation trustee of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS