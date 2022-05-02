Calif. AG's Exxon Probe Ups Ante On Plastics Pollution Suits

By Clark Mindock (May 2, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- California's investigation into ExxonMobil's role in plastics pollution could be the start of the next big headache for oil companies already defending a tide of litigation over their role in climate change. The state has upped the ante on a small but growing body of litigation spearheaded by environmental groups that claim plastics producers and packagers have for years relied on false and misleading labels that tell the public disposable plastics and packaging are recyclable even though that is far from the truth. If California ultimately pursues deceptive trade practices or consumer protection-rooted claims against Exxon or other energy companies, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS