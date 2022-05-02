Pennsylvania Hotel Builders Can't Appeal $397K In Sanctions

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 2, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled Monday that a group responsible for disrupting a private cemetery while excavating as part of nearby hotel construction cannot appeal $397,000 in sanctions for failing to comply with a court order to repair the property because their appeal was too late. A three-judge appellate panel quashed the appeal of Nitin Patel, Harshad S. Patel, Keyur Patel, Himansu H. Patel, Janak M. Patel and Nayana J. Patel and their companies, Nikita Lodging and Nikita Lodging 2, reasoning that they waived the ability to dispute the sanctions stemming from an injunctiion by the Greene County Court of...

