Walmart Must Face Suit Over CaptureRx Data Breach For Now

By Allison Grande (May 2, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has refused to ax a putative class action seeking to hold Walmart accountable for a data breach at its pharmacy benefits manager CaptureRx, electing instead to give the plaintiff a chance to "clarify" his allegations against the retail giant. In moving to dismiss the suit filed in the wake of a February 2021 CaptureRx data breach that exposed 25,000 Walmart pharmacy patients' sensitive information, Walmart argued that plaintiff Willard Bays was improperly relying on "group pleading allegations" by collectively referring to Walmart and CaptureRx — which Bays voluntarily dropped from the lawsuit in September — as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS