SEC Pushes To Shield Former Director's Speech Drafts

By Elise Hansen (May 2, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Ripple shouldn't be allowed to see early drafts of former SEC official Bill Hinman's 2018 speech about cryptocurrencies since those documents are protected by attorney-client privilege, the SEC told a New York federal court. The SEC on Friday asked the court that those drafts not be handed over in its contentious discovery battle with Ripple Labs. In the 2018 speech, Hinman, then the director of the SEC's corporate finance division, said that sales of bitcoin and ether weren't subject to securities laws. But crafting the drafts involved getting legal advice from SEC attorneys, so those communications shouldn't be handed over, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS