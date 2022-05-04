Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole (May 4, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- During the month of April, more advocates for various causes brought their views to the Federal Communications Commission than the month before. Records show lobbyists spoke with the agency about subjects ranging from telecom subsidies to services for the disabled. Last month, groups submitted 134 ex parte filings — the disclosures that parties advocating at the commission must file to detail conversations and meetings with commissioners and staff — up from 121 in March. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from April 1 through April 30 and a sampling of what they care about. NTCA-The Rural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS