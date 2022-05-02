High Court Needs More Info Amid 'Remain In Mexico' Appeal

By Grace Dixon (May 2, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sought additional briefing on a provision barring lower courts from interfering with federal immigration law, amid its review of a Fifth Circuit ruling propping up a Trump-era policy mandating asylum-seekers wait out claims in Mexico. The request comes a week after high court justices heard the Biden administration, Texas and Missouri battle over the fate of the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. The federal government attempted to wind down the program last June, but was forced to revive it under a Texas federal judge's order. A second attempt at revoking...

