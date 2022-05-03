Sunoco Tells Justices It Faces Catch-22 In $155M Verdict Fight

By Morgan Conley (May 3, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Sunoco has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Tenth Circuit put it in an impossible position by refusing to decide the finality of a lower court's $155 million judgment in a class action brought by royalty owners, arguing that the decision "effectively rendered protective appeals a dead letter" in the circuit. Sunoco Inc. is trying to undo a ruling that it owes tens of thousands of Oklahoma royalty owners $155 million for not automatically paying interest on late payments, but its pursuits have been complicated by disputes over whether the ruling constitutes a final appealable judgment. Sunoco believes it doesn't,...

