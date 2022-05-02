Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (May 2, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom competition authorities threatened to block or unwind mergers in offshore drilling, veterinary services and software, while European enforcers cut a deal permitting a major aircraft parts transaction and U.S. officials struck settlements allowing pharmaceutical and appliance coating tie-ups. Here, Law360 looks at some of the major merger review developments from April. Challenges Facing a U.S. Department of Justice merger challenge that goes to trial Aug. 1, UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare on April 5 extended the date to close their $13.8 billion acquisition agreement by nearly nine months while also adding a $650 million fee UnitedHealth will have to pay...

