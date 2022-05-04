Indian Citizen Sues After Losing Work Due To USCIS Delays

By Rae Ann Varona (May 4, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An Indian citizen has asked a D.C. federal court to compel the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to resolve her employment authorization renewal application, saying its unlawful delay caused her to lose her job where she was working on a multimillion-dollar project. In her lawsuit filed Monday against USCIS, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its agents, Arki Koul said she submitted both her application to renew her employment authorization document card and her application to extend her H-4 visa early, and within the six-month window required by USCIS. H-4 visas are granted to spouses of nonimmigrants and children under 21...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS