5th Circ. Punts Question Of CFPB Budget Constitutionality

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2022, 12:22 AM EDT) -- The en banc Fifth Circuit on Monday said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can continue an enforcement action against a payday loan company challenging the agency's constitutionality, saying the U.S. Supreme Court already answered the interlocutory question, while several judges said the decision doesn't go far enough. In a per curiam opinion, the 17-judge en banc panel found that the U.S. Supreme Court in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB decided the issue raised by payday lender All American Check Cashing — that the CFPB's for-cause director removal provision is unconstitutional — but sent the enforcement case back to the lower court...

