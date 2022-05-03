Complying With The US Ban On Russian-Affiliated Vessels

By Jeffrey Orenstein and Luke Reid (May 3, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- On April 12, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation prohibiting Russian-affiliated vessels from entering U.S. ports.[1] This action significantly builds upon U.S. sanctions against Russia in the maritime sector that already target certain vessels, cargos and blocked parties. Some vessels that were previously not affected by existing U.S. sanctions against Russia may now be barred from entering U.S. ports under this proclamation. Russian Vessel Ban The proclamation's ban on the entry of Russian-affiliated vessels went into effect April 28 and applies to all vessels that either: Sail under the Russian flag, i.e., are registered in Russia; Are Russian-owned, i.e., the legal...

