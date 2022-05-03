11th Circ. Asked To Revive Suit Over Opioid Claim Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (May 3, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer and distributor of prescription opioids told the Eleventh Circuit that it couldn't abide by one of its excess policy's timely notice provisions for an underlying suit because it was impossible to begin with, having been served after the policy expired. An opioid manufacturer and distributor told the Eleventh Circuit it must reverse a federal court decision over what excess policy applies in an underlying suit. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Pennsylvania-based KVK-Tech Inc. said in its opening appellate brief on Monday that the Eleventh Circuit must reverse an Alabama federal court that found a different excess policy KVK-Tech held with Navigators...

