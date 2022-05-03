GM Urges 2nd Circ. To Nix Black Manager's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 3, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- General Motors told the Second Circuit not to revive a suit accusing the company of undermining a Black supervisor because of her gender and race, saying her reassignment upon returning from sick leave wasn't a demotion and couldn't be the basis for a discrimination suit. GM said in a brief Monday that U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny was correct in tossing Billie Banks' race and sex discrimination suit. Many of the incidents Banks alleged, the automotive company said, were time-barred, and the ones that weren't "amounted to a patchwork of unrelated conduct over sporadic periods." "Based on the undisputed facts and...

