NM DOT Sorts Out Utility Pole Dispute With Internet Provider

By Nadia Dreid (May 3, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's Department of Transportation and the wireless broadband provider that's suing it have told a federal court that the issues between them have been put to bed after the agency granted the company's request to build a utility pole for wireless antenna installation. NMSURF Inc. and the state DOT filed a brief motion Monday asking U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs to allow them to quietly drop the suit "on the grounds that all claims by and between plaintiff and defendant have been fully resolved." The telecom originally wanted to build two poles — one on Highway 14 and another along...

