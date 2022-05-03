Home Equity Fintech Biz Grabs $115M In Series C

By Charlie Innis (May 3, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Point, a financial technology startup that bills itself as a home equity platform, said Tuesday it had raised $115 million in a Series C funding round to develop new products and geographically expand across the U.S. The Series C was led by growth equity firm WestCap and included participating investors Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Redwood Trust and others, according to the announcement. Palo Alto, California-based Point plans to use the funding to invest in product development and branch out beyond its current footprint in 16 states and Washington D.C, the company said. "We've built strong momentum at Point, and we welcome...

