Ga. Judge Denies Vitamin Co. Quick Win In Kratom Spat

By Sarah Jarvis (May 3, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has rejected a Florida vitamin company's bid for a default judgment against a Canadian cannabis entrepreneur it says failed to answer a third-party complaint in a $4.2 million trademark infringement case over products made from kratom, a legal plant extract with mild psychoactive effects. In a brief, one-page order entered Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected third-party plaintiff Natural Vitamins Laboratory Corp.'s motion for default judgment against third-party defendant Steven Curtis Holfeld, known professionally as Steven Curtis. Judge Thrash didn't elaborate on his reasoning behind the decision. Natural Vitamins had argued last month the court...

