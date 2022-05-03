Shook Hardy Adds Litigator To Lead New Hartford Office

By Clarice Silber (May 3, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon has expanded its operations with the opening of an office in Hartford, Connecticut, tapping trial attorney Robert Simpson to serve as managing partner for the new branch. The firm said the new Connecticut office will complement its work in Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. Simpson told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that opening the Hartford office will come with many different areas of focus, including ensuring that the five attorneys coming with him will be well integrated into the firm. Simpson said the team he's bringing to the firm has an emphasis on an innovative use...

