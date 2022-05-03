Ex-Cred Inc. Exec Balks At In-Person Appearance In Del. Ch. 7

By Jeff Montgomery (May 3, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt former executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. refused to commit Tuesday to in-person participation in a Delaware trial on U.S. Trustee efforts to block his discharge from Chapter 7 based on alleged reporting, recordkeeping and fraudulent transfer violations. James Alexander, Cred's former chief capital officer, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that he would prefer to participate by videoconference, during a video proceeding that saw the planned May 12-13 trial postponed and reset for June 10. The delay was prompted in part by Alexander's failure to respond to a motion for summary judgment on some of the...

