Firms Vie To Lead BlockFi Account Holders' Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 3, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Squitieri & Fearon LLP, Moore Kuehn PLLC and Bursor & Fisher PA have all submitted bids to lead a class action against BlockFi Inc. over claims the cryptocurrency lender should have disclosed to investors that its products were not registered with federal or state securities regulators. Plaintiff John Mangano filed a motion to be appointed class plaintiff along with his choice of counsel, Bursor & Fisher, in New Jersey federal court. Movant Peter Votto has also filed a motion to be chosen as lead plaintiff with his counsel, Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Kuehn, being selected as lead class counsel....

