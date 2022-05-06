Stewarts Adds New Partner To International Arbitration Team

By Joyce Hanson (May 6, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Stewarts Law LLP has hired on a new partner and dispute resolution expert from Clyde & Co LLP to join its international arbitration practice in London, saying he has a broad background in commercial and investment treaty arbitration and will help grow the firm's Latin American client base. Alejandro Garcia has more than 18 years of dispute resolution experience in the renewable energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, defense, mining and foreign direct investment sectors, Stewarts said in a May 4 statement announcing his arrival at the litigation-only law firm that specializes in complex disputes. Garcia also has experience in arbitrating intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS