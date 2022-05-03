Crypto Investors Sue Over $55M Theft In Phishing Scam

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 3, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Users of a cryptocurrency protocol have launched a proposed class action against the protocol's co-founders, investors and several other associated entities, alleging the investors' funds disappeared after one of the protocol's developers fell for a phishing scam, allowing hackers to exploit the operations' lax security measures and drain $55 million from its accounts. In a suit filed in San Diego federal court on Monday, 14 individuals said that when they stored their assets with the decentralized autonomous organization called bZx, they had been assured that they didn't need to "ever worry about ... getting hacked or [anyone] stealing [their] funds."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS