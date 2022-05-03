Dutch Gov't Asserts $15.5M Claim On MD Helicopters Plant

By Rick Archer (May 3, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The government of the Netherlands is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for a ruling that it holds a senior $15.5 million lien on MD Helicopters Inc.'s Arizona manufacturing plant, saying the company's proposed Chapter 11 sale can't go forward with the issue unsettled. In a motion filed Monday, the Dutch government said that — as a consequence of a court judgment for failing to deliver police helicopters — it holds the only senior lien on MDHI's headquarters and that the court needs to rule on the issue before the company's proposed asset sale can happen. MDHI and affiliate Monterrey Aerospace LLC filed...

