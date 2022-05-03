Spain Argues NextEra's €291M Award Is Invalid

By Clark Mindock (May 3, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Spain has challenged the basis of a €291 million ($322.6 million) arbitral award issued to Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc., arguing arbitration panels weren't the proper venue to resolve the dispute. The country told a D.C. federal court Monday that it should dismiss a petition filed by the NextEra units, since the dispute over the alleged wrongful abolishing of economic incentives for renewable energy projects isn't governed by a valid international treaty in this case. Such a treaty is necessary for the court to exercise jurisdiction over Spain, a foreign sovereign, the country said. But the treaty cited by...

