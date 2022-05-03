NJ Injury Claimants Now Face Burden With Exam Conditions

By Bill Wichert (May 3, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Personal injury litigants in New Jersey may record examinations by medical professionals retained by defendants or have third parties accompany them to the sessions if they can convince a trial judge that such conditions are warranted in a given case, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday in a published opinion. In three separate personal injury lawsuits, an appellate panel outlined a framework for third-party observation and recording of defense medical examinations in what serves as an update to the state Appellate Division's 1998 B.D. v. Carley opinion. Carley permitted audio recordings of defense medical examinations, but did not resolve the issue...

