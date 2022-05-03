Ex-NJ Judge Loses Bid To Revive Suit Over Early Term End

By Ryan Harroff (May 3, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey town appointing a municipal judge is "poles apart" from creating an employment contract with that judge, and he cannot sue for being terminated one year into his three-year term, a state appellate panel affirmed Tuesday. Robert Nish was appointed to a three-year term as municipal judge for the Township of Morris, New Jersey, but was not guaranteed to serve all three years nor collect benefits and compensation if the position was eliminated, the Appellate Division panel wrote in its opinion. The panel agreed with the lower court that Nish's suit failed to show Morris intended to create a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS