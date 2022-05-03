Houston Museum Gets Nazi-Plundered Art Case Tossed

By Michelle Casady (May 3, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled international sensitivity requires dismissal of claims brought by a Jewish art collector's heir who alleged his relative sold a painting under duress in Nazi Germany that later ended up in a Houston museum. Citing the Act of State doctrine, which holds "the courts of one country will not sit in judgment on the acts of the government of another, done within its own territory," U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison on Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought against the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The case was brought by Juan Carlos Emden, grandson of art collector Max...

