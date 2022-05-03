Ex-Hong Kong Lawmaker, Phillips Nizer Attys Form Boutique

By Xiumei Dong (May 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A trio of Phillips Nizer LLP alums have teamed up with former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok to launch a new boutique law firm in New York that specializes in complex business litigation, investigations and white-collar defense, the firm announced Tuesday. The new firm, Elliott Kwok Levine & Jaroslaw LLP, comprises former Phillips Nizer partners Mark Elliott, Matthew Levine, Ilene Jaroslaw and Kwok, who also holds a senior fellow position at Harvard University. Elliott was most recently the chair of Phillips Nizer's litigation department. Elliott told Law360 Pulse that he met Kwok three years ago and decided to join forces...

