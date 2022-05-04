Judge Won't Nix $1.4M Fee Bid For London Firm

By Caroline Simson (May 4, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A U.K. judge has refused to nix a default $1.4 million judgment against a joint venture involving Italian oil giant Eni after it failed to pay the London firm Ince Gordon Dadds LLP for its work in arbitration over a massive Libyan oilfield project, saying allegations of negligence fell short. Hugh Sims QC, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court, said on Tuesday that there was no "real prospect" of Mellitah Oil & Gas BV being able to reduce the amount sought by the firm during its work on arbitrations involving South Korea's STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd....

