GM Strikes Licensing Deal With Patent Pool Avanci

By Adam Lidgett (May 3, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Patent licensing giant Avanci said Tuesday that General Motors has inked a license deal for various patents, giving the automotive giant access to certain wireless technology. Avanci said GM marked the 37th car brand to ink a licensing deal with the Dallas-based patent licensing company. The deal covers 2G, 3G and 4G essential patents of current and potential future licensors, Avanci said. The Avanci patent pool, which licenses wireless patents owned by dozens of companies, including Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm and LG, said in a statement it was happy to have GM on board. "This agreement demonstrates our focus on streamlining the...

