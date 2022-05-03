Cleaner's H-2B Worker Request Unjustified, DOL Board Says

By Alyssa Aquino (May 3, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board refused to certify a Florida resort cleaner to temporarily add 60 migrant workers to its five-member permanent workforce, saying the housekeeping service hadn't justified needing dozens of extra workers. Administrative Law Judge Francine Applewhite pointed out in a Monday decision that the certifying officer reviewing M&L Cleaning Services' request had asked the company to explain why it sought out workers through the H-2B visa program, which allows employers to temporarily hire foreign workers for seasonal, non-agricultural work, and to hand over two years of payroll reports breaking down its current workforce. The reports showed...

