Bill Aims To Vet Rural Broadband Providers Seeking Subsidies

By Christopher Cole (May 5, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate bill filed this week would require tougher vetting of rural broadband providers for their technical ability to provide connectivity that's subsidized through the Federal Communications Commission. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced the Rural Broadband Protection Act on Tuesday, saying the measure would take steps toward making sure the government is only paying for providers that can fully deliver on their promises for high-cost service. Both Klobuchar and Capito serve on the Senate Commerce Committee, which has oversight of the FCC, and sit on the committee's broadband-related panel. They're also members of the Senate...

